The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the wrong end of the stick, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. However, they have a quick turnaround with a game tomorrow night against the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s a look at where the Steelers are in power rankings across the internet:

NFL.com writer Eric Edholm ranked the Steelers at No. 15, two spots lower than last week.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall at No. 12, one spot higher than last week

Kenny Pickett had to leave Sunday’s game with a rib injury, but does it matter who the quarterback is with offensive coordinator Matt Canada in charge? Canada has been in charge of Pittsburgh’s offense since 2021. In that time, the Steelers are 29th in the NFL in scoring (18.63 ppg). Since the start of last season, Pittsburgh is dead last in scoring (17.5 ppg), and still, there’s no indication that Tomlin is going to get rid of Canada.

Bleacher Report had the Steelers at No. 19, five spots lower than last week.