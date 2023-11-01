The Pittsburgh Steelers are halfway through the NFL season and with the trade deadline past us, it’s another step closer towards the 2024 NFL Draft.

Last year, with the No. 32 pick, the Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr., the son of Joey Porter, who played with the franchise from 1999-2006. In this year’s draft, another son of a top defensive player from the 2000s is draft-eligible. With the No. 21 pick in Bleacher Report’s mock draft, the Steelers are slated to take Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

“The Steelers could use some help at linebacker and taking an NFL legacy feels on-brand for the franchise,” Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder said. “Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also fits the team’s mentality since he isn’t afraid to come downhill and lay the wood. He’s also good at reading the quarterback’s eyes with good enough athleticism to tighten throwing windows in zone coverage.

“The Clemson product’s instincts against the run are a work-in-progress, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has always valued traits over technique and instincts when it comes to draft prospects.”

Trotter’s dad never played for the Steelers, but he did play for the inter-state rival Philadelphia Eagles for eight of his 11 NFL seasons from 1998-2009.

The Steelers probably don’t have linebacker as their top need, but adding Trotter would complete a solidified unit moving forward with him, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.