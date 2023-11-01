The Pittsburgh Steelers are just one day away from facing the Tennessee Titans and rookie quarterback Will Levis, who will be making his second NFL start, and his first primetime affair on Thursday Night Football.

In his NFL debut on Sunday, Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns as the Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons at home. The performance caught the attention of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

“I was just really impressed with their young quarterback,” Tomlin said of Levis. “The way he managed the offense, the way they managed him within the offense. He took care of the ball. He was thoughtfully aggressive. He delivered the ball downfield to one-on-one playmakers, guys like D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), who are always open.”

Three of Levis’ four touchdown passes came from over 30 yards out, a sign that his arm strength is among the best in the NFL. The Steelers will have to work on preventing these big plays from happening, especially with receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Through his first six games with the Titans quarterbacked by Ryan Tannehill, Hopkins hadn’t found the end zone. But with Levis under center, Hopkins scored three times in the win, proving himself to still be a worthy weapon even in his 11th NFL season.

It may be easy to overlook the Titans, especially with a rookie quarterback on a short week, but Tomlin will ensure that his Steelers are ready for anything and everything against Levis.

The Titans and Steelers are slated to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. tomorrow at Acrisure Stadium.