Titans rule out Ryan Tannehill, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 9 vs. Steelers

By Kate Magdziuk
Will Levis #8 congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans after catching his Wills first NFL touchdown pass during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Falcons 28-23. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have officially announced veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill as out for Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning rookie Will Levis is officially set to make his second career start. In his NFL debut, Levis threw for 238 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions to help stun the Falcons with a five-point loss.

Also ruled out for Tennessee has been starting right tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion) and second-year cornerback Roger McCreary (hamstring). Hubbard was forced from action last week in the second quarter against the Falcons, and in his absence elected to move left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere over to right tackle and bring Andre Dillard off the bench to play at left tackle.

Dillard had just been benched in Week 7 following an abysmal start to his season, which could provide the Steelers’ pass rush a decent opportunity to get to the rookie quarterback, who took two sacks for 12 yards lost in his NFL debut.

Also notable is All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, officially listed as questionable with a toe injury. Hopkins was integral to Levis’

Titans final injury report, Week 9

