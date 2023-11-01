Titans rule out Ryan Tannehill, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 9 vs. Steelers

The Tennessee Titans have officially announced veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill as out for Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning rookie Will Levis is officially set to make his second career start. In his NFL debut, Levis threw for 238 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions to help stun the Falcons with a five-point loss.

Also ruled out for Tennessee has been starting right tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion) and second-year cornerback Roger McCreary (hamstring). Hubbard was forced from action last week in the second quarter against the Falcons, and in his absence elected to move left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere over to right tackle and bring Andre Dillard off the bench to play at left tackle.

Dillard had just been benched in Week 7 following an abysmal start to his season, which could provide the Steelers’ pass rush a decent opportunity to get to the rookie quarterback, who took two sacks for 12 yards lost in his NFL debut.

Also notable is All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, officially listed as questionable with a toe injury. Hopkins was integral to Levis’

Titans final injury report, Week 9