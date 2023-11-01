Steelers activate DT Cam Heyward to active roster

Cam Heyward will be back on the Steelers’ active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers announced that they have activated the veteran defensive tackle from the reserve/injured list to the 53-man roster.

Heyward was placed on IR following a groin injury he suffered in the Steelers’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh didn’t need to make a corresponding roster move to add Heyward back to their roster as they already had an open spot. Heyward was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Heyward’s return should be a massive boost for the Steelers’ defense. They face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football this week, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET.