Steelers Friday mailbag: The offense is still dreadful

Welcome to the Steelers Friday mailbag where we answer your questions every week. Let’s open the envelopes.

Q: When will we see the offense run something other than the same six plays?- Carla G.

It’s been three years of this. It’s not changing. The only way it’s going to change is when Matt Canada is gone.

Q: If the Steelers make the playoffs and win a playoff game, is the season a success?- Dennis F.

I would say yes. If they make the playoffs, it will be as a Wildcard team. I think the only real shot they would have is if they drew Baltimore in the Wildcard round. They matchup well with the Ravens, they have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry, and Lamar Jackson has yet to have a good game against Pittsburgh. If they end up playing the Chiefs, Bengals, Dolphins, Bills, Jaguars- they’re losing.

Q: Will the Steelers ever utilize the middle of the field in the passing game?- Robert H.

It’s truly mind-boggling how they just take the middle of the field away from themselves. They did the same thing in Ben’s final two seasons, too, but the built-in excuse was that “Okay, his arm is shot and he can’t drive the ball.” Well, they still aren’t using the middle of the field. And when they try to, Pickett misses a wide open Pickens on a shallow crosser against the Titans that would have gone for a 70 yard touchdown. So yes, it’s very frustrating.

Q: When will Darnell Washington start getting targets?- AJ T.

Why the Steelers don’t line Washington up in the slot and send him down the seam a few times a game is beyond me. Who is stopping him? Utilizing a 6-foot-8 freak of an athlete can’t be this difficult.

Q: The Steelers are lucky to not be 1-7- Gabe D.

I’ve been saying to anyone who will listen that this isn’t a good team. Personnel wise, it’s a solid defense and the offense has good skill position players. But the offense is a high-school offense with a quarterback who is showing no signs of getting better. They’re 5-3, that’s great. They’re going to be 6-3. And credit to them for that, that’s much better than many expected (I need to acknowledge more positives, I know- I’m trying).