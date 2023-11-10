Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers a favorite to land Kyler Murray

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick on a quarterback just last year, but if an opportunity presents itself in the offseason, there’s a belief they’d make a move for a former first-overall pick to add to their room. With Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals up in the air, there’s some debate he could land with another team in 2024. If that’s the case, the Steelers are one of the top five teams believed to bring in the five-year pro.

Most of Warren’s pass-catching opportunities have come out of the backfield, where he has made a number of splash plays, ranking 10th among all running backs in receiving yards and fifth in yards after the catch. “I think Naj (Najee Harris) is a great back,” said Joe Barry on Thursday, “and this guy is a great compliment. He’s their second-leading receiver. So they do a great job with him, not only just turning and handing the ball off to him but using him in the passing game. He does a great job in their screen game. He’s been a splash play guy for them.”