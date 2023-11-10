Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers a favorite to land Kyler Murray

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Among Favorites to Land Kyler Murray | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick on a quarterback just last year, but if an opportunity presents itself in the offseason, there’s a belief they’d make a move for a former first-overall pick to add to their room.
With Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals up in the air, there’s some debate he could land with another team in 2024. If that’s the case, the Steelers are one of the top five teams believed to bring in the five-year pro.
Packers have to limit Steelers RB Jaylen Warren’s impact in passing game | Paul Brtetl, Packers Wire
Most of Warren’s pass-catching opportunities have come out of the backfield, where he has made a number of splash plays, ranking 10th among all running backs in receiving yards and fifth in yards after the catch.
“I think Naj (Najee Harris) is a great back,” said Joe Barry on Thursday, “and this guy is a great compliment. He’s their second-leading receiver. So they do a great job with him, not only just turning and handing the ball off to him but using him in the passing game. He does a great job in their screen game. He’s been a splash play guy for them.”
Steelers’ Broderick Jones not satisfied with run game after season-high 166 yards: I want ‘200+ every time’ | Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports
“Honestly, I don’t feel like that is good enough,” Jones said, via 93.7 The Fan. “I came from Georgia, not to dwell on the past, but we were big on running the football. I want to be 200+ every time. That’s just me. I know this is the NFL level, but if we are going to commit to the run game we have to do it all the way.”
Jones wasn’t embellishing when he alluded to Georgia’s success running the ball. The Bulldogs averaged 205.3 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry last season en route to successfully defending its national title.
Loading comments...