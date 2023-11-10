Steelers to be without 2 starters in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without several contributors in Week 10, officially ruling out two starters on their final practice report of the week on Friday.

Among the inactives will be two starters, including All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle). They were the only players listed with official injury designations.

Fitzpatrick missed Week 9’s Thursday Night Football Game against the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 8. It seemed as the door was open for him to make his return in Week 10 earlier this week, but after being unable to practice in a limited fashion this week, that door has since closed.

Adams, meanwhile, has started each of the team’s eight games this season, having averaged a career-high 2.6 combined tackles per game, capping his efforts with a forced fumble. Among the 14 Pittsburgh defenders to have played 200+ snaps in 2023, Adams ranks 11th with his overall defensive grade per PFF.