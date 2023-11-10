Friday Happy Hour: Week 10

Happy Fri-YAY!
- If you had five minutes alone to talk football with Mike Tomlin, what would you say (or ask)?
- Share the best piece of advice you’ve ever received.
- How high (or low) are the Steelers chances to make the playoffs in 2023?
- Thoughts on Big Ben returning as the team’s offensive coordinator? If it happened, would you be excited?
- To this point, what is Kenny Pickett’s biggest flaw? Other than the “clutch” factor, what is his greatest strength?
- What’s your go-to food and drink when you’re going to dinner?
Join your fellow Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comments section this evening with your beverage of choice and prime eats!
