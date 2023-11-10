 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Happy Hour: Week 10

Not-punny edition.

By Kate Magdziuk
NFL: NOV 02 Titans at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Fri-YAY!

  1. If you had five minutes alone to talk football with Mike Tomlin, what would you say (or ask)?
  2. Share the best piece of advice you’ve ever received.
  3. How high (or low) are the Steelers chances to make the playoffs in 2023?
  4. Thoughts on Big Ben returning as the team’s offensive coordinator? If it happened, would you be excited?
  5. To this point, what is Kenny Pickett’s biggest flaw? Other than the “clutch” factor, what is his greatest strength?
  6. What’s your go-to food and drink when you’re going to dinner?

Join your fellow Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comments section this evening with your beverage of choice and prime eats!

