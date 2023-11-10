Packers list CB Jaire Alexander and LB Quay Walker as doubtful for Sunday

The Packers have listed Quay Walker (groin) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) as doubtful for Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walker sustained a groin injury during practice last week that sidelined him against the Los Angeles Rams, but Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he has “no long-term concern” with the second-year linebacker. Meanwhile, Alexander played all 58 snaps in Week 9 but didn’t practice this week with his injury.

Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell could be options for outside cornerback if Alexander cannot play. Rochell was signed off Carolina’s practice squad last month, while Ballentine has seven tackles and a pass deflection on 80 defensive snaps this season.

“He’s one of the best in the business. Anytime you don’t have him, it doesn’t necessarily help your team,” said LaFleur of Alexander. “But we have confidence in the other guys. The other guys have been working hard, and it’s an opportunity for somebody else to step up, and that’s what we expect.”

These injury absences could be an opportunity for the Steelers offense to figure things out offensively without two key starters for the Packers. While the offense showed flashes in the win versus the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night, the offense still struggled for long stretches, especially in the passing game.