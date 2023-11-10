Steelers work out 4 safeties ahead of Week 10 vs. Packers

The Steelers worked out four defenders on Friday, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The names include safeties Nico Bolden, Tyler Coyle, Tyree Gillespie, and Keidron Smith.

Bolden signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6’3, 213-pound safety recorded 103 total tackles and one pass defensed in his final collegiate season at Kent State.

Coyle went undrafted in 2021 before signing with the Cowboys. The 6’1, 209-pound safety has spent most of his NFL career on Dallas’ practice squad, although he has appeared in three regular season games, recording eight total tackles. Over his four years in college, Coyle amassed 274 total tackles, 16 passes defensed, and three interceptions.

Gillespie has the highest draft pedigree of the Steelers’ tryouts this week. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Raiders, Gillespie has since bounced around the league. He was traded from Las Vegas to Tennessee in 2022, and then spent time with the Jaguars and Texans. He saw regular season action with the Raiders in 2021, where Gillespie played in 11 games, recording eight total tackles. During his senior year at Missouri in 2020, 6’0, 207-pound safety recorded 46 total tackles and four passes defensed.

Smith was an undrafted free agent pickup by the Dolphins in 2023. He has since spent time with the Commanders. The 6’2, 203-pound safety recorded 47 total tackles, four passes defensed, and one interception in his final collegiate season at Kentucky.

The Steelers regularly host tryouts during the regular season, but the names above will be interesting to keep an eye on as Steelers’ star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.