It was a slow start for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but the No. 32 overall pick has made strides in recent weeks.

Porter Jr. has cracked the starting lineup and has played well in the last two games as a starter.

He’s catching attention from around the country and Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler has listed him as the “best building block” for the Steelers moving forward.

Outside of what we saw from New England’s Christian Gonzalez early in the year, there may not be a rookie corner performing at a higher level than Joey Porter Jr. Six catches allowed on 21 targets, he has shut down his side of the field through two months of the season. Although Pittsburgh ranks 25th with 244.1 passing yards allowed per game, the 23-year-old has been a major bright spot toward the future on the outside.

If Porter Jr. can continue developing at the pace he’s at, he could become the Steelers top cornerback for many years to come.

Porter and the Steelers are back in action Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium.