The Pittsburgh Steelers are reaping the benefits of taking a cornerback early in the draft and Joey Porter Jr. is emerging into a potential building block for the team.

However, the Steelers still have some holes in the secondary, which they could look to address in the first round of the NFL Draft this year.

Pro Football Focus released a mock draft and lined up the Steelers to take Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.

The Steelers have major needs in their secondary. Some argue the bigger need is safety, while others would say cornerback. The best part about drafting DeJean is that he could be a starter at either. He is one of the more natural athletes in the class and has the size (6-foot-1 and 207 pounds), speed and overall coverage instincts to make an impact at both spots. He has an elite coverage grade, five interceptions and six forced incompletions over the past two years.

While the Steelers may want to address other needs considering they just spent a high pick on a cornerback this past year, DeJean could bolster Pittsburgh’s secondary tremendously.

This year, DeJean has 41 tackles and two interceptions while playing for one of the league’s top defenses at Iowa. Perhaps he could bring his talents to Pittsburgh and form a dynamic duo with Porter Jr. for years to come.