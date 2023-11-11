Terrible Towel Tales: Real reason Chuks Okorafor was benched

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“Okorafor was upset the offense was using the same plays despite trailing the entire game, including 17-3 in the third quarter,” Dulac writes. ”It is unclear to whom Okorafor directly vented his anger and what else might have been said or done.” To add more to the story, DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dejan Kovacevic reports that Okorafor made a remark that the Steelers should take a kneel for the remainder of the game, which was overheard by head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could face a Green Bay Packers team that is down their biggest defensive back as Jaire Alexander is now in question to play in Week 10. Alexander recently returned from a back injury that kept him sidelined for three games. Now, he’s popped up on the injury report with a shoulder problem, keeping him sidelined at practice the last two days, and putting a small chance on him playing against the Steelers.