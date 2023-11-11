Terrible Towel Tales: Real reason Chuks Okorafor was benched

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Reports Reveal What Chuks Okorafor Said Before Benching | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
“Okorafor was upset the offense was using the same plays despite trailing the entire game, including 17-3 in the third quarter,” Dulac writes. ”It is unclear to whom Okorafor directly vented his anger and what else might have been said or done.”
To add more to the story, DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dejan Kovacevic reports that Okorafor made a remark that the Steelers should take a kneel for the remainder of the game, which was overheard by head coach Mike Tomlin.
Packers Suffer Major Blow Ahead of Steelers Game | Noah Strackbien, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could face a Green Bay Packers team that is down their biggest defensive back as Jaire Alexander is now in question to play in Week 10.
Alexander recently returned from a back injury that kept him sidelined for three games. Now, he’s popped up on the injury report with a shoulder problem, keeping him sidelined at practice the last two days, and putting a small chance on him playing against the Steelers.
Steelers looking to continue unique streak of NFL teams wearing throwback jerseys in 2023 | Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
In one of the weirder quirks this season, NFL teams have won five consecutive games wearing throwback uniforms — all in Weeks 7 and 8. The New York Giants won in their classic 1980s-90s throwbacks in Week 7 while the Philadelphia Eagles won in their classic 1980s-90s “Kelly Green” throwbacks. In Week 8, the Tennessee Titans won in their Houston Oilers throwbacks, the Miami Dolphins won in their 1970s while throwbacks, and the Seattle Seahawks emerged victorious in their 1980s-90s uniforms they wore when the franchise played in the AFC.
Loading comments...