 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers elevate two players ahead of Week 10

The Steelers elevate a linebacker and safety

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
NFL: OCT 01 Steelers at Texans Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers have elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster.

Carpenter was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad before Week 1 of the regular season after spending last season with the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thompson has been with the Steelers since training camp and has been a member of the practice squad since the beginning of the regular season. He spent last year with the New York Giants as after being singed as an undrafted free agent.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...