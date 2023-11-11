Saturday Night Open Thread: Week 10

Remembering those that have paid for our freedoms.

Mrs Canuck and I were in the local Costco this morning and to my great surprise and pride, everyone stopped at 11 am for a moment of silence. The lonely bugle played over the PA and the world paused, respectfully, and hopefully to honour the sacrifices far too many have made so that the vast majority of us can live in freedom.

Those of us that live in a ‘free’ country should never forget.