Steelers vs. Packers: How to watch on TV, mobile, live stream, odds and more for Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, where the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Green Bay Packers for the first time in the post-Aaron Rodgers-Ben Roethlisberger era. The Burgh will look to nab another win and improve to a 6-3 record on the season, making their way one step closer to the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the division with a 7-2 record.

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch the Steelers vs. Packers in Week 10.

How to watch Steelers vs. Packers

Date: Sunday, November 12

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS app with valid cable login, Paramount+, NFL+ in local markets

DraftKings odds: Steelers -3, O/U 39

Steelers-Packers broadcast map via 506 sports

Steelers-Packers will air locally on CBS in jurisdictions indicated by the color blue on the map below.

In local markets (indicated in blue), the Steelers-Packers game will air on CBS, also available to watch on the CBS app with a valid cable login for those within the broadcast map. For those outside of the area, the game will air on Paramount+ via their LIVE game options with a subscription for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Those who are in the viewing areas noted on the map above in blue will be able to watch the game on the NFL+ even if they don’t have access to watch CBS. An NFL+ subscription, which allows users to watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network, is available for $6.99 per month or $49.99 annually.