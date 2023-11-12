Best player prop bets for Steelers vs. Packers in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 for a Super Bowl XLV matchup — this time, without their future Hall of Fame quarterbacks as these two historic franchises enter new eras with quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Jordan Love, respectively.

Here are four player props to consider if you’re looking to get in on the action in Week 10, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaylen Warren OVER 20.5 receiving yards (-115)

Pittsburgh’s run game has been a popular talking point this season, as former first round running back Najee Harris has failed to remain consistently efficient this season. The team has sprinkled in appearances from 2022 UDFA Jaylen Warren, who’s offered a much-needed explosive element to the offense, particularly in the receiving game.

Warren has totaled three or more targets in all but one game so far this season, exceeding 21 or more receiving yards in five of their last seven games. The Packers are allowing the 11th-most receiving yards per game to opposing running backs despite being a top coverage unit; expect the Steelers to keep Warren involved in the receiving game early and often.

Aaron Jones OVER 54.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed 60+ rushing yards to nine different running backs so far on the season, and stopping the run won’t get any easier following the loss of LB Cole Holcomb to a season-ending knee injury in Week 9. They’ll also be down starting DT Montravius Adams, dealing with an ankle injury, and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, out with a hamstring injury, meaning this unit — already allowing opposing rushers 4.5 yards per carry (5th most) — is down several key factors in this run defense. After suffering a hamstring injury early in the season, Jones is coming off a season-high 20 carries, which should yield some decent production given the current circumstances in Pittsburgh.

Anders Carlson UNDER 1.5 PATs made (+110)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed just 15 total touchdowns this season — the fifth-fewest in the league to date. That’s translated to just 10 total extra point attempts to date, with nine of them made. Undoubtedly, this will be the most challenging road environment the Packers have played in to date, which could force an uphill battle in terms of touchdown production.

Chris Boswell OVER 1.5 FG made (+100)

The Green Bay Packers defense has been a somewhat underrated unit to this point in the season, and that’s forced some involvement from opposing kickers. They’ve faced 2.75 field goal attempts per game this season — the third most in the league — allowing an average of 2.0 of those. Boswell has made 2 or more field goals in five of eight games this season, and it would be six of eight if it weren’t for a crucial made field goal being called back by penalty against the Jaguars in Week 8.