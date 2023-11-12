Steelers open as 3.5-point underdogs against the Browns in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 for their second matchup in the 2023 season, with kickoff set for Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. ET, each with a 6-3 record and wins in three of their last five matchups. The Steelers notched a 26-22 win over the Browns back in Week 2 for their first meeting of the season,

Week 11 will be a significant one for the AFC North, with two intradivisional matchups on the schedule between the Steelers and Browns, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Let’s take a look at the odds for Steelers-Browns in Week 11 courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Browns Week 11 odds

Point spread: Steelers +3.5

Over/under: 38.5

Moneyline odds: Steelers +150, Raiders -180

Since these two teams last met back in September, the Steelers handed the Browns a four-point loss at Acrisure Stadium. Now, they’ll head into enemy territory with a newly established run game and desperately in need of help at linebacker. In their Week 10 win over the Packers, linebacker Kwon Alexander went down with a leg injury, revealed to be a ruptured Achilles following the game. The news comes just a week following a season-ending knee injury to starting linebacker Cole Holcomb, meaning this team will need to dig even further down the depth chart for help at the position moving forward.

On the plus side for this Steelers offense, they’ve finally found themselves able to establish the run, having totaled 340 rushing yards as a team over the past two weeks. Their team rushing totals of 157 and 183 rushing yards over the past two weeks, respectively, have accounted for two of their top three performances as a team on the ground dating back to last season. The offensive line has been vibing, too, to help the cause, with rookie Broderick Jones holding it down at right tackle with Chuks Okorafor benched. Regardless of how well this offense is playing, however, the Browns defense will certainly give them a big challenge, having allowed the sixth-fewest points to opposing teams per game this season.

For as much as it’s felt like the Browns lacked firepower on offense this season, they rank 11th in the league scoring 23.8 points per game. The bulk of their production continues to come on defense and on the ground, however, even following a season-ending knee injury to starting running back Nick Chubb, which incidentally came against the Steelers in Week 2. Since Chubb’s injury, backup Jerome Ford has stepped up to fill his shoes, leading the team with 532 rushing yards so far this season. Meanwhile, Browns vet Kareem Hunt continues to contribute in the touchdown department, having scored six rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.

The Steelers have gone 9-6-1 against the Browns on the road in the Mike Tomlin era, though they’ve struggled there a bit more in recent seasons, going 1-3-1 there dating back to the 2018 season. Since 2018, the Steelers have had a -23 point differential against the Browns in Cleveland, which isn’t a great sign of what’s to come considering this is a team that has already been outgained by opponents in each of their nine games this season.

Prior to season kickoff, the Browns were 1.5-point favorites, with their moneyline odds at -120. Conversely, the Steelers’ moneyline odds were at +100.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.