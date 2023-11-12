Steelers vs. Packers, Week 10: First-half open thread

Welcome to Week 10’s Super Bowl XLV rematch between your Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers. Will the Steelers have a more favorable outcome this go-around?

For those new here, please join our Behind The Steel Curtain community, where the biggest Steelers fans from all over the globe come together to chat through the game in the comment section below.

As always, be respectful of your fellow commenters (even if things look dicey!), and remember that we’re all here for the same reason — to root for our Steelers.

Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers! Here we go!

Here we go!