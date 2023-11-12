WATCH: Steelers RB Najee Harris scores opening drive TD for second straight week

The Pittsburgh Steelers do indeed seem to be getting their groove back, scoring on their opening offensive drive for the second consecutive week with a Najee Harris run.

After the Green Bay Packers won the opening toss and opted to defer to the second half, the Steelers received the ball to start the game and immediately hit the ground running, executing a 75-yard drive over nine plays, ending with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Harris to take the lead.

As Brooke Pryor of ESPN notes, prior to Week 10 of 2023, the last time that the Steelers had executed back-to-back opening drive touchdowns was back in the 2021 season.