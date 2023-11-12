Steelers LB Kwon Alexander ruled out with leg injury vs. Packers

2:15 p.m. ET update: LB Kwon Alexander has officially been ruled OUT with a leg injury, Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have suffered another tough blow at the linebacker position, as veteran Kwon Alexander went down with an injury. Though he was able to walk off on his own power, he immediately went into the locker room after being evaluated briefly in the blue medical tent, beat reporter Nick Farabugh reported.

Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten notes that Alexander is officially questionable to return with a leg injury.

Just last week, Pittsburgh lost starting linebacker Cole Holcomb to a season-ending knee injury in their win over the Tennessee Titans. Prior to Week 10, the Steelers elevated former Packers LB Tariq Carpenter from their practice squad, who could see some snaps on defense in this outing, though Elandon Roberts stands to see the biggest bump in participation.