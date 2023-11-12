Steelers win 23-18 over the Packers with help of 2 INTs in final four minutes

The Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed another win in Week 10 over the Green Bay Packers, rising to 6-3 in an AFC North that remains as competitive as ever. In a game full of ups and downs, Pittsburgh was once again outgained by their opponent. As has been the case, though, the defense made all the difference in coming up with the win.

After the Packers won the opening coin toss, they elected to defer the opening kickoff, giving the Steelers the ball at the 25-yard line to open up the game after the touchback. The run game got going immediately, helping orchestrate a methodical 75-yard drive down the field, ending with a four-yard touchdown run from Najee Harris. It marked his second opening-drive touchdown in the last two weeks.

Unfortunately, the Packers answered similarly with a touchdown drive of their own, thanks to some efficiency from Jordan Love, spreading the ball around to his young corps of receivers. In the first drive alone, Love notched completions to four different receivers, including Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft, and Romeo Doubs, who scored the eight-yard touchdown from Love. On the drive Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander went down with a leg injury, declared questionable to return after his first-quarter exit.

Just when Steeles fans thought it couldn’t get any better following their second opening drive score of the season, Pittsburgh managed another to score back-to-back touchdown drives for the first time in the Kenny Pickett era, per ESPN stats. 11 plays and 60 yards later, Jaylen Warren nabbed his own rushing touchdown on a 16-yard gain. Prior to the half, the Packers punched a second score of their own, but a 35-yard touchdown from Love to rookie Jayden Reed, but a blocked extra point thanks to Patrick Peterson held them to just six points on the play, down four to the Steelers. Heading into the half, there were four total touchdown scores, and the Steelers exited the second quarter with a 17-13 lead over the Packers — what a ride.

The second half didn’t yield quite as many fireworks... at least, that is, until the final four minutes. After trading several punts (and field goals), the Steelers held a 23-19 As the Patrick Peterson tipped up a ball on a target from Love to Watson, reeled in by safety Keanu Neal for the interception and returned for 32 yards to Pittsburgh’s 24-yard line. Unfortunately, Neal was injured on the return — another hit to the defensive depth, already down Minkah Fitzpatrick heading into this game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

With just 3:20 left in the fourth quarter, the Steelers were in position to potentially close out the game, but an unfortunate penalty on second-year WR Calvin Austin nullified a 28-yard gain from George Pickens. The Steelers were forced to punt with just 0:59 left on the clock, and the Packers made the most of it, driving down the field with precision, in a prime spot to execute one more play with 0:03 left on the clock from Pittsburgh’s 16-yard line. Safety Damontae Kazee wasn’t having it, though, coming down with a pick in the end zone to wrap up the game.

Boom. The Steelers notch another victory and send the Packers home with a 3-6 record.