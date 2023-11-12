AFC North remains a super close race to close out Week 10

With another week of gameplay in the books, the AFC North remains the most competitive division in football, with each team in the division at .500 or better heading into Week 11.

As the Cleveland Browns (6-3) handed the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) their second divisional loss of the season, the window remains as open as ever for a potential shakeup to lead the division in Week 11. The Steelers also narrowed the gap this week, improving to 6-3 this week with a win over the Green Bay Packers, currently sitting at second in the AFC North thanks to their 2-0 division record.

Given how close the overall records of these teams in the AFC North are, the tiebreakers may be a crucial deciding factor in who takes home the division title. The Steelers have the greatest edge in that regard at this point in the season, yet to see their first division loss this season.

AFC North standings ahead of Week 11

Baltimore Ravens (7-3, 2-2 division record) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, 2-0 division record) Cleveland Browns (6-3, 2-2 division record) Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, 0-2 division record)

Week 11 will be a crucial one in terms of the AFC North standings, as the Bengals will travel to face the Ravens on Thursday Night Football and the Steelers head to face the Browns in Cleveland.