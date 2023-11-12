Steelers LB Kwon Alexander suffers torn Achilles in win over Packers

Fear the worst but hope for the best is what most people generally say after a player exits a game with an injury. In the case of Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander, the news couldn’t get much worse, as ESPN Insider Adam Schefter just reported that Alexander tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

Steelers’ LB Kwon Alexander suffered a season ending torn Achilles today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

Alexander left the game in the first half and did walk off the field under his own power. But his season will unfortunately be cut short by a devastating blow.

Alexander, who the Steelers signed back in late July, was a pivotal member of Pittsburgh’s inside backer's unit, especially considering that just a week ago, starting LB Cole Holcomb was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh will have to rely on second-year LB Mark Robinson to pick up the slack in the absence of Holcomb and Alexander.