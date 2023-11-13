Broncos vs. Bills: Monday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 10

In this week’s Monday Night Football matchup, the Broncos travel to play the Bills in the Week 10 finale.

The Broncos enter the game at 3-5. It’s largely been a down season for Denver, with a number of low-quality losses to teams like the Raiders, Commanders, and Jets. There’s been some crazy lows and highs as well — the Broncos lost 70-20 in an embarrassing loss to the Dolphins in September, while also defeating one of the NFL’s best teams, the Chiefs, by 15 points in their last game. The Broncos are the embodiment of “any given Sunday” this year, but they still remain one of the NFL’s worst teams. Led by quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Peyton — two names the Broncos traded their future to acquire — Denver is still leagues away from where they want to be.

The Bills are another confusing team to watch this season. They sit at an uninspiring 5-4 record yet they are still often mentioned in the same breath as the AFC’s elite. And for good reason: the Bills are led by one of the NFL’s best at the quarterback position in Josh Allen, and there’s plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. But they still haven’t fully settled in this season, resulting in some ups (blowout wins over the Raiders and Dolphins) and downs (division losses to the Jets and Patriots). The result has been a rollercoaster of a season that leaves the Bills as a Super Bowl-caliber team that are far from a playoff lock this year.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bills

Date: Monday, November 13

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Live stream: ESPN apps, Watch ESPN via desktop, ABC apps

Odds and predictions for Broncos vs. Bills

Point spread: Bills -7

O/U: 47.5

Moneyline: Broncos +260, Bills -325

Pick against the spread

With the way the Broncos and Bills’ seasons have gone this year, just about anything is possible. But I’m confident in the Bills at home in primetime against an inferior opponent. After losing in a tough game against the Bengals last week, Buffalo should be focused and motivated, and they have more than enough talent on their roster to cover the sizable spread against the Broncos. Josh Allen should have a big game against a struggling Broncos defense, resulting in Buffalo cruising to victory.

The pick: Bills -7

Point total

The expectation is that the Bills will score a lot of points on the Broncos — and they probably will — but keep in mind that Buffalo has only scored over 20 points in two of their last five games. Don’t expect them to put up 70 against the Denver defense like the Dolphins did earlier this season. As for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, the Denver offense has improved since last year, but they still don’t pose a major threat to the Bills’ defense. Don’t expect a low-scoring game, but don’t expect it to hit the over, either.

The pick: Under 47.5

