Terrible Towel Tales: Broderick Jones continues to impress Mike Tomlin

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Broderick Jones keeps impressing Mike Tomlin, Steelers: ‘He’s been really good’ | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
“You know, I think he’s been really good, and we’ve been really good” Tomlin said. “You can’t deny that.”
He doesn’t sustain blocks yet. His hand placement is all over the place, and his timing between his feet and hands is not there yet. But Jones is playing well despite that and learning while doing it. The Steelers have some extremely quality looks at Jones, and they should be excited for good reason.
Browns vs. Steelers preview: 3 things to know as the Browns host Pittsburgh | Tim Bielik, Cleveland.com
T.J. Watt has been one of the NFL’s best pass rushers from the second he stepped into the NFL in 2017. But now, he has someone opposite who is almost as impactful in Alex Highsmith.
Watt has 10.5 sacks this season, while Highsmith, even though he has only 4.5, has been just as dangerous with two forced fumbles and five tackles for loss.
They’ll usually stay on the same side of the field, but they both have so many ways to beat opposing blockers. With their impact to force fumbles, whoever lines up against them can’t take a rep off.
Steelers Have Options to Add ILB | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
Mykal Walker
Walker has played at least 16 games in all three years of his professional career. The former fourth-round pick started 12 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, recording 107 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections.
Walker not being elevated for Week 10 could be more about him still adjusting to the defense. He was signed to the team’s practice squad just before Week 9, but after two weeks in the system, he may be ready for a role on the 53-man roster.
The Steelers may need him if he’s their easiest signing to make - and it probably is.
