Terrible Towel Tales: Broderick Jones continues to impress Mike Tomlin

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“You know, I think he’s been really good, and we’ve been really good” Tomlin said. “You can’t deny that.”

He doesn’t sustain blocks yet. His hand placement is all over the place, and his timing between his feet and hands is not there yet. But Jones is playing well despite that and learning while doing it. The Steelers have some extremely quality looks at Jones, and they should be excited for good reason.

T.J. Watt has been one of the NFL’s best pass rushers from the second he stepped into the NFL in 2017. But now, he has someone opposite who is almost as impactful in Alex Highsmith. Watt has 10.5 sacks this season, while Highsmith, even though he has only 4.5, has been just as dangerous with two forced fumbles and five tackles for loss. They’ll usually stay on the same side of the field, but they both have so many ways to beat opposing blockers. With their impact to force fumbles, whoever lines up against them can’t take a rep off.