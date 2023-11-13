T.J. Watt ‘very pleased’ with offense’s fast start

The Pittsburgh Steelers scored touchdowns on their first two drives for the first time this season, and the first time in the Kenny Pickett era.

The Steelers opened the game with a nine play, 75 yard drive that culminated in a Najee Harris touchdown. On their following drive, Jaylen Warren punched it in to end an 11-play drive.

While that type of proficiency in the run game was pleasant for fans, it was garnered vocal praise from the defense.

T.J. Watt was asked about the offense’s fast start, and couldn’t have been happier.

“Oh, it’s huge. I think it’s always good to see the offense putting up points and sustaining long drives, being able to have us sitting over there on the bench. We talk about all the great defenses, spend a lot of time on the bench and I feel like I think the first half was only like 22, 26 something plays. In the 20s. And this year it feels like that’s been the amount of plays we’ve played in just a quarter alone, so very pleased with that, but we need more three-and-outs as a defense. That’s something we’ve been emphasizing and something we need to continue to get better at.”

The 23 points put up by the offense against the Packers was the second-most by the offense this season.