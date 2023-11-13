Steelers waive DL Breiden Fehoko

The Steelers announced today that they have waived nose tackle Breiden Fehoko.

Fehoko, 26, signed with the Steelers as a free agent this offseason. He was a member of the Steelers’ practice squad until he was promoted to the active roster in September.

By waiving Fehoko, the Steelers now have an open spot on their 53-man roster. The team has yet to announce a corresponding signing, but there’s a good chance the spot goes to an inside linebacker, or even tight end Pat Freiermuth if he’s ready to come off of injured reserve.

With linebacker Kwon Alexander’s season-ending injury against the Packers, the Steelers will likely place him on injured reserve this week, opening another spot on their active roster.

It’s shaping up to be a busy week of roster moves for the Steelers. They’ll travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on November 19.