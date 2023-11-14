Terrible Towel Tales: Cam Heyward sees beauty in ugly wins

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The final seconds of the Pittsburgh Steelers thrilling win over the Green Bay Packers was filled with drama. Some of that drama wasn’t on the field. We already talked about the near-brawl that started after safety Damontae Kazee’s game-winning interception. However, even before that, there was a blowup between Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. You can see from the video below that Fitzpatrick was not happy with Austin’s play call on that final play and wasn’t shy about letting him know. You then see head coach Mike Tomlin stroll over and say something to Austin that seemed to bring things back to Earth.

Beauty is surely in the eye of the beholder when it comes to Mike Tomlin’s team. The Pittsburgh Steelers sweated out another tight one on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, sealing a win with a goal-line interception on the game’s final play and making no apologies in the process. It was the fourth victory this season that Pittsburgh (6-3) has achieved with a turnover at the end. Yes, the Steelers have become quite the Drama Kings. “Is it pretty? No. Not always,” Cam Heyward, the veteran defensive end, told the reporters gathered at his locker after the 23-19 win against the Green Bay Packers. “But in the ugliness of it, there’s a lot of beauty.”