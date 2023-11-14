 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Tomlin ‘feels good’ about Pat Freiermuth potentially playing vs. Browns

The Steelers TE can be activated this week

By Jarrett Bailey
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has been inactive since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, last playing in Week 4 vs. the Houston Texans. The former second-round pick could be on his way back to the lineup, though.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Freiermuth could return to practice this week, which would open his 21-day activation window off IR.

“[I] feel really good about Pat Freiermuth,” Tomlin said.

Freiermuth has eight receptions and two touchdowns this season in four games. Getting him back would be a big upgrade for the Steelers’ offense.

