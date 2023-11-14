Mike Tomlin says Mark Robinson “will be at the front of the line” at inside linebacker

The Steelers defeated the Green Bay Packers 23-19 this past Sunday, but lost a starting inside linebacker to significant injury for the second consecutive week. Kwon Alexander suffered a torn Achilles just a week after the team lost starter Cole Holcomb to a season-ending knee injury.

Steelers’ LB Kwon Alexander suffered a season ending torn Achilles today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

During his press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is not looking outside the organization to find replacements for the two injured linebackers.

That means second-year LB Mark Robinson is the next man up.

Robinson had just five total tackles over the first eight games this season but recorded three against the Packers during Sunday’s win.

“He obviously will be at the front of the line in terms of getting an expanded opportunity as we prepare for this one,” Tomlin said of Robinson.

Tomlin also said that he likes the trajectory of Robinson’s play when asked about his growth from year one to year-two.

Robinson appeared in four games last season and registered nine tackles. The Steelers play at the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 — and we anticipate that Robinson and Elandon Roberts will receive the majority of the playing time at inside linebacker for the black and gold.