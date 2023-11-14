The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-3 heading into Week 11 of the NFL season. After beating the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture, but where do they stand in power rankings across the internet?

Here’s a look:

NFL.com writer Eric Edholm ranked the Steelers at No. 13, one spot higher than last week.

Another defender lost to injury, more passing-game disappointment — and another victory. It’s stupendous, really. The Steelers have mastered the rope-a-dope art of winning with minimal style points and shocking efficiency. Here’s a more positive spin: The Steelers know when to make big plays. They’ve only outscored opponents in one quarter this season, but it’s the key one: the fourth. And while they yield plenty of yards on defense — Green Bay had eight plays of 20-plus yards Sunday — the Steelers are strong in departments that mean more: sacks, takeaways and points allowed. In almost every single victory, the defense had to shut the door late. It’s hard to question a team that consistently shows it can win close games, but how far can this approach really take Pittsburgh?

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall at No. 14, one spot lower than last week

Mike Tomlin’s status is unchanging. He’s planted in Pittsburgh as long as he wants to be, and it makes sense considering he seems to be on the way extending his streak of never-had-a-losing-season to 17 years. Steelers fans, though, can be forgiven for wondering if Tomlin shouldn’t be judged on a different scale. Such as: What has he won lately? The answer to that is no playoff games in six years. This year’s Steelers are minus-26 in point differential, the lowest in the league for any team with a winning record.

Bleacher Report had the Steelers at No. 14, two spots higher than last week.