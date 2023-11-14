Steelers Reacts: Who’s the bigger problem ahead of Week 11 — Kenny Pickett or Matt Canada?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 2023 NFL season has been a confusing one for Steelers fans, to say the least. The offense is bad; the defense is good! Kenny Pickett is bad in quarters one through three; Kenny Pickett is good in the fourth quarter! Snip snap, snip snap — the back and forth is exhausting.

It has felt like the ultimate roller coaster of a season, but in recent weeks, it’s been a little less nauseating. After all, the offense has come out with scores on each of their last two opening drives. The defense continues to generate turnovers at a rate that most consider to be unsustainable... but it’s still working.

What to make of this team, eh? Now that the run game has started rolling, it’s been even more painfully obvious how absent the pass attack has been. So, now’s your chance to unleash your thoughts on the universe, Behind The Steel Curtain-ers. Vote now, and let us know your thoughts on all things Steelers — your confidence level in the team, the source of their challenges on offense, and more — and check back at the end of the week to see how your fellow Steelers fans voted!