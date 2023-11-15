Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, 5 other starters miss practice Wednesday ahead of Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play their matchup against the Cleveland Browns for the 2023 season in Week 11, with a number of injury concerns for both teams. The Browns in particular dropped a big piece of news Wednesday, announcing that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson would miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season with a shoulder injury. The Steelers, meanwhile, have two new faces on the injury report ahead of Week 11, with questions regarding the potential return of three other starters from injury.

Here’s a look at the full Steelers practice report for Wednesday, November 15.

Steelers injury report: Week 11 (Wednesday)

DNP: WR Diontae Johnson (thumb), S Keanu Neal (rib), Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (ankle), DT Cam Heyward (groin)

Limited: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

New on the injury report ahead of Week 11 is wide receiver Diontae Johnson (thumb) and safety Keanu Neal (rib), both missing practice Wednesday with their respective injuries. While Neal’s injury occurred on the game-winning interception in Week 10, it’s unclear at what point Johnson suffered his.

Looking to hopefully make a return from their respective injuries this week are tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle). While Fitzpatrick and Adams each logged a “DNP” on Wednesday, Freiermuth was able to log a limited practice, marking a crucial step in his return from injured reserve.

Freiermuth’s been on the injured reserve list since mid-October, missing each of the past four matchups, though the team activated his 21-day practice window Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign. Despite practicing, it’s no guarantee he’ll be available to suit up in Week 11.