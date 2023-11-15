Steelers place LB Kwon Alexander on IR, make practice squad moves

The Steelers announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team placed linebacker Kwon Alexander on injured reserve following an Achilles injury he suffered in the Steelers’ win against the Packers on Sunday. Pittsburgh also released guard Joey Fisher and tight end Scotty Washington from their practice squad.

Besides their losses, the Steelers also scouted potential additions on Tuesday. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Pittsburgh worked out tight ends Ben Mason and John Samuel Shenker.

#Steelers worked out Ben Mason and John Samuel Shenker — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 15, 2023

After placing Alexander on IR and releasing nose tackle Breiden Fehoko on Monday, the Steelers now have two open spots on their 53-man roster. As two of the Steelers’ three-man rotation at inside linebacker are now out for the season with injury, there’s a good chance the team signs one of their practice squad linebackers — likely Tariq Carpenter or Mykal Walker — to the active roster this week. One or both could also be temporarily elevated from the practice squad during individual games this year, without taking up a spot on the active roster. This can occur up to three times a season per player.

One of the roster spots will likely be taken up by tight end Pat Freiermuth, who is currently on IR although there is optimism he’ll play this week against the Browns.

As for the two openings on the practice squad, the Steelers worked out two potential additions on Tuesday, although both have yet to be signed.

Ben Mason was a fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6’3, 256-pound athlete played fullback, tight end, and defensive line during his time at Michigan. His career college statistics include three receptions for 32 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, 87 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, and 14 total tackles. During his NFL career, Mason has spent time on the practice squads of the Ravens, Patriots, and Bears.

John Samuel Shenker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6’4, 250-pound tight end recorded 20 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown in his final collegiate season at Auburn.

With four open spots remaining between Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster and practice squad, it’s shaping up to be a busy week of Steelers roster moves.