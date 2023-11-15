Terrible Towel Tales: T.J. Watt working closely with Broderick Jones

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

It appears the Broderick Jones will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers starter at right tackle after the rookie started the last two games over veteran Chuks Okorafor. And while the rookie has impressed everyone with his in-game play, he’s impressing one star on the team during practice. During an interview with Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said that he and Jones are both improving, getting to go against each other at practice, and that the rookie is constantly looking to get better.

During the offseason, we started talking about the Steelers Super Bowl window. How Pickett opened the window, and even if they weren’t ready to win a championship this season, their structure gave them optimism that it could happen relatively soon. The preseason rolled around and that Super Bowl window seemed even larger, and instead of just starting to be in the conversation, the Steelers were in the conversation. And then, the regular season began, and instantly, we all knew we were wrong. The magic of the Steelers faded quickly. It’s returned to some degree, but the reasoning to hold back is by far the most significant component of a football team. That component is their quarterback.