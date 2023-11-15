Terrible Towel Tales: T.J. Watt working closely with Broderick Jones

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Rookie Broderick Jones Working Closely With T.J. Watt | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
It appears the Broderick Jones will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers starter at right tackle after the rookie started the last two games over veteran Chuks Okorafor. And while the rookie has impressed everyone with his in-game play, he’s impressing one star on the team during practice.
During an interview with Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said that he and Jones are both improving, getting to go against each other at practice, and that the rookie is constantly looking to get better.
Steelers Have a Quarterback Problem | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
During the offseason, we started talking about the Steelers Super Bowl window. How Pickett opened the window, and even if they weren’t ready to win a championship this season, their structure gave them optimism that it could happen relatively soon.
The preseason rolled around and that Super Bowl window seemed even larger, and instead of just starting to be in the conversation, the Steelers were in the conversation.
And then, the regular season began, and instantly, we all knew we were wrong.
The magic of the Steelers faded quickly. It’s returned to some degree, but the reasoning to hold back is by far the most significant component of a football team.
That component is their quarterback.
Resilient Steelers defense faces mounting injury challenges | Brooke Pryor, ESPN
A week ago, it was inside linebacker Kwon Alexander picking off Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis in the end zone to seal the win.
Against the Packers, Alexander was gone by crunch time, his season lost to a torn Achilles. It took interceptions by safeties Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee to secure the four-point victory.
“All right, that was easy,” coach Mike Tomlin said with a laugh to open his postgame news conference. “Just another tight ballgame, man. I’m really just appreciative of the mindset of our group. They just want to make significant plays in the significant moments, and it’s a good thing because these games are always tight.”
