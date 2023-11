Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will return to practice today, but will remain on the reserve/injured list, the team announced.

The team will have 21 days to activate the former second-round pick to the active roster, or he will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

Freiermuth hasn’t played since Week 4 because of a hamstring injury. He caught eight passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the injury.