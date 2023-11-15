Browns have decided on a starter at QB for Week 11, per report

The Cleveland Browns announced that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was out with a season-ending shoulder injury Wednesday morning, just days ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sources have shared that the Browns intend to start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11, NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported Wednesday. Watson’s health has been an ongoing issue this season, having managed a shoulder injury dating back to Week 3 which was worsened with some structural damage on a hit in Week 10.

Thompson-Robinson started in Week 4 for Watson, struggling in that spot start against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 121 passing yards, 0 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The team elected to move in favor of veteran P.J. Walker in the games to follow, though he wasn’t much better, totaling 618 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions over three games.

Despite an abysmal performance in his first career start, Thompson-Robinson (DTR) arguably offers the Browns the greatest opportunity for upside. The Browns selected DTR in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, having played five seasons in college for the UCLA Bruins. He offers a ton of arm strength in addition to athleticism that made him a very productive rusher throughout his collegiate career. He totaled 1,826 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns over 49 games at UCLA.