Steelers sign LB who was working for Amazon to practice squad

The newest Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker just went from working at one of the largest companies in the world to one of the most popular sports teams in the world.

The Steelers announced that they signed LB Tyler Murray to their practice squad today, and we learned shortly after that Amazon had lost a valued employee.

“I was working at Amazon… and my agent called me and said, ‘We’ve got a workout for you with the Steelers.' And I’m like, ‘Aw man,’ so I had to tell my boss, ‘Hey I am going to have to leave work early today.’https://t.co/9hhRZpxD1m — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 15, 2023

The Black & Gold desperately need help in the second level of their defense following the losses of Cole Holcomb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, and Kwon Alexander, who was ruled out for the season after tearing his Achilles this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

So where better to find a player than one of the largest technology and e-commerce companies on planet Earth?

Murray, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Memphis, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the draft and had a cup of coffee on their practice squad this season. He started all 13 games for the Tigers his senior season, recording 67 tackles and six tackles for a loss.

It’s certainly easy to root for a guy like Murray, who could potentially see playing time in the near future if the injuries continue to mount for Pittsburgh.