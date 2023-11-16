NFL Week 11: Games of the week, game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

We’re at the point in the NFL season where we can pinpoint who has outperformed expectations, and who hasn’t lived up to the hype.

How about those Houston Texans? They have captured the league’s attention after beating the Cincinnati Bengals last week in their own house. Houston currently sits at 5-4, has won two straight, and their rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud deserves MVP consideration.

On the flipside, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) are one of the most puzzling teams in the league. They rank seventh in the league in scoring and have scored over 30 points three times. However, they have only defeated one team with a winning record — the Minnesota Vikings back in week three.

Let’s break down both of their games this weekend and allow me to help you try and win some cold hard cash courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at our games of the week.

Coming into the season, prognosticators would have said this could potentially be the worst matchup of the year. That’s certainly not the case anymore. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is back in action, and I already told you how good Stroud has been, which makes this one of the most exciting quarterback battles of the weekend.

Murray returned to action last week and helped his Cardinals defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 25-23. He looked like the old Murray, as he went 19-32 for 239 yards and added a rushing touchdown.

The X-factor for the Cardinals was tight end Trey McBride. McBride hauled in eight passes for 131 yards last week, becoming the first TE to reach the 100-yard mark for Arizona since 1989!

While Stroud and the Texans are as confident as any team right now — I actually think that could work against them. This is a letdown spot, and the Texans have lost to both the Falcons and Carolina Panthers this season. The Cardinals will cover.

Pick: Cardinals +5

Currently, 78% of bettors are backing the Chargers in what appears to be a must-win game for them if they want to stay in the AFC playoff race. This is a “something’s gotta give” matchup because QB Justin Herbert has the Chargers offense humming, but the Packers pass defense ranks seventh in the league allowing only 187.6 passing yards per game.

While I trust Herbert, I can’t say I feel the same way about Packers’ QB Jordan Love. He has thrown ten interceptions so far this season, including two demoralizing picks in a winnable game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

I’m anticipating the Chargers roller-coaster of a season continues and they leave Lambeau with a win, and a cover of the spread.

Pick: Chargers -3

How lucky are we to get a heavyweight fight this Monday night?

This is a clash of the two teams that represented their respective conferences in the Super Bowl last season — a game in which Kansas City won 38-35, in what was arguably one of the best Super Bowls of all time. We can only hope for the same in this contest.

Both teams will be well rested, as they each are coming off a BYE week. Kansas City is currently a 2.5-point favorite, and 40% of bettors are riding with QB Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs. The Chiefs may have their best defense since Patrick Mahomes entered the league.

However, I think the Eagles will have revenge on their minds. A.J. Brown, the magnificent WR for the Eagles had his streak of consecutive games with over 125 receiving yards snapped his last time out against the Cowboys.

I predict he will start a new streak. And the Eagles don’t just cover, but they win outright.

Pick: Eagles +2.5, Eagles Moneyline

What are your thoughts on the team’s picks for Week 11?

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.