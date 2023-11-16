Bengals vs. Ravens: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 11

The AFC North is entering its most important week of the season thus far as all four teams will be facing each other, and it kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens come into the week after blowing a 14-point lead to the Cleveland Browns and falling to 7-3. They still own a half game lead over the Steelers in the division. However, a two-game losing streak is the last thing they need heading into a tough second leg of the NFL season.

The Bengals were on cloud nine this time a week ago. They had defeated the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills in consecutive weeks, and looked like the Bengals of old in the process. They got somewhat blindsided by a Houston Texans team that is taking the league by storm, and were beat by a last second field goal to drop to 5-4. A win would keep them right in the thick of the very crowded AFC Wildcard race. A loss, however, would give Cincinnati almost no room for error the rest of the way.

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Date: Thursday, November 16

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video (via desktop or apps), NFL+

Odds and predictions for Bengals-Ravens

Point spread: Ravens -4

O/U: 46

Moneyline: Ravens -192, Bengals +160

Pick against the spread

Baltimore enters Thursday with a 6-4 record against the spread. Cincinnati is sporting a 4-4-1 record against the number this season. The Bengals have won four of the last six matchups with Baltimore, three of which were by 11 or more points. The Bengals are the more talented team, and the team who we’ve seen come alive multiple times in the second half. I know the Bengals can flip a switch and become the most dangerous team in the league and make a run at the Super Bowl- we haven’t seen Baltimore do that. Not only will the Bengals cover, they’ll win outright.

The pick: Bengals +4

Point total

Both teams are a combined 8-11 when it comes to hitting the over. Baltimore is a tough matchup for the Bengals because they can bully their offense up front. I expect a lower scoring matchup with the Bengals coming out on top 23-17.

The pick: Under 46

