Steelers sign DL Breiden Fehoko back to practice squad

The Steelers announced the signing of defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to their practice squad on Tuesday. The team also signed linebacker Tyler Murray.

Related Steelers sign LB who was working for Amazon to practice squad

Fehoko originally signed with the Steelers during the 2023 offseason, starting the season on the team’s practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in September, but was waived on November 13. Fehoko has since cleared waivers and will return to the Steelers’ practice squad. The 6’3, 300-pound nose tackle has recorded 35 total tackles in his NFL career.

The signings of Fehoko and Murray have filled up the remaining open slots on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. The Steelers still have two openings on their active roster.

Related Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth returns to practice ahead of Week 11

The Steelers travel to Cleveland on Sunday to take on the 6-3 Browns at 1 p.m. ET.