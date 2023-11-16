Terrible Towel Tales: Wins all that matter to Kenny Pickett

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

A quick look at Kenny Pickett’s statistics won’t make anyone all that excited. Except, that is, for the most important statistic for quarters – wins and losses.

The Steelers are 13-8 in games started by Pickett in his two-year career, including 6-3 this season. Even more impressive, they’re 12-5 in games he both starts and finishes.

And that is the truest mark of an NFL quarterback. Passer ratings, touchdown passes and yards are all nice, but the biggest thing they’re judged by are wins and losses.

“That’s the most important thing,” Pickett said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as the Steelers (6-3) began preparations to travel to Cleveland Sunday to face the Browns (6-3) in a key AFC North matchup.

“As long as we keep doing that I feel good with where we’re headed and direction that we’re going.”