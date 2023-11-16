Terrible Towel Tales: Wins all that matter to Kenny Pickett

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Winning games all that matters to Pickett | Dan Lolley, Steelers.com
A quick look at Kenny Pickett’s statistics won’t make anyone all that excited. Except, that is, for the most important statistic for quarters – wins and losses.
The Steelers are 13-8 in games started by Pickett in his two-year career, including 6-3 this season. Even more impressive, they’re 12-5 in games he both starts and finishes.
And that is the truest mark of an NFL quarterback. Passer ratings, touchdown passes and yards are all nice, but the biggest thing they’re judged by are wins and losses.
“That’s the most important thing,” Pickett said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as the Steelers (6-3) began preparations to travel to Cleveland Sunday to face the Browns (6-3) in a key AFC North matchup.
“As long as we keep doing that I feel good with where we’re headed and direction that we’re going.”
Report: Steelers to Face Browns Rookie QB | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not face Deshaun Watson or P.J. Walker in Week 11 as the Cleveland Browns are expecting to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.
The Browns shut down Watson for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. They were expected to roll with Walker as their next starter after he took over for two games in previous weeks. Instead, they’ll give their fifth-round rookie another shot to keep the job.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver dead at 35 | Brian Linder, PennLive
Devon Wylie, a former NFL receiver who spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, according to multiple reports.
He was 35. No cause of death has been reported.
ABC 30 in Fresno referenced a social media post from the family.
“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the post read. “There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo night and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”
