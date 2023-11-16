Teryl Austin: LB rotation will come down to three players

The Steelers did a great job of building their inside linebacker group from scratch this offseason.

Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, and Kwon Alexander were all brought in as free agents, and all three helped solidify a spot on the roster that had been a glaring weakness in years past.

Unfortunately, the Steelers lost both Holcomb and Alexander for the season over the last two weeks, which will require the Steelers to lean on their depth.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said today that the Steelers will lean on three guys for their rotation- Roberts, Mark Robinson, and Mykal Walker.

Roberts leads the team in tackles, while Mark Robinson stepped in for Kwon Alexander against the Packers after he went down. Mykal Walker was called up from the practice squad.