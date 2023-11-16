Cincinnati at Baltimore (-4): Week 11 Thursday Night Football Open Thread.

I watched the highlights of Houston at Cincinnati and Cleveland at Baltimore to get a feel for what might happen tonight.

I came away with the impression that both teams could be run against, particularly up the middle. Though Houston I believe has a better interior OL than Cincinnati.

That constant up-the-middle pressure is best against Burrow. It caused him to toss a couple of picks late in the game Sunday. See the previous comment about Cincinnati’s IOL. Baltimore should be able to exploit this.

Jackson still isn’t very good at being a pocket passer, or passer really.

Then I saw the injuries start to pile up.

Cincinnati: WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard, WR Andrei Iosivas are out and WR Charlie Jones has a thumb injury and is Questionable. And oh yeah someone noticed a brace or wrap or something on Joe Burrow’s right wrist.

Baltimore: T Ronnie Stanley, and LB Trenton Simpson are out. CB Marlin Humphrey is doubtful. WR Devin Duvernay, G John Simpson, LB Kyle Van Noy, and S Daryl Worley are questionable. WR OBJ and LB Javeveon Clowney did not participate.

Plus, it’s Thursday Night Football, so who knows.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the weekend to hang and watch some ball together.