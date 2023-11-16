Steelers host veteran LB for visit before Week 11 vs. Browns

The Steelers met with veteran linebacker Tanner Vallejo today, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills out of Boise State. Over his NFL career, he has spent time in Buffalo, Cleveland, Arizona, Washington, and Minnesota. In 2022 with the Cardinals, Vallejo appeared in 17 games, recording 37 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed. The 6’1, 230-pound linebacker ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash coming out of college, where scouting reports described him as an undersized, aggressive, and instinctual defender.

Vallejo has recorded 113 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles over his NFL career up to this point.

After placing key inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander on injured reserve this season, the Steelers could be interested in adding depth at the position. The team has stated their confidence in their current inside linebacker room, but they are still clearly evaluating outside additions.

Although Vallejo has yet to sign following his meeting with the team, he’s a viable option for one of the open spots on the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.