Steelers safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal game-time decisions for Week 11

Steelers’ safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal are both expected to be game-time decisions vs. Browns, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Thursday.

The Steelers have dealt with injuries on the defensive side of the ball all season, specifically the last month. Fitzpatrick has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Neal injured his rib after intercepting Jordan Love against the Packers in Week 10.

If both Neal and Fitzpatrick can’t go, expect bigger snap counts for Elijah Riley and Miles Killebrew.