Steelers injury report: Minkah Fitzpatrick still not practicing

The Steelers had three veterans who did not practice on Thursday.

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keeanu Neal both missed practice, and are expected to be game-time decisions, as was speculated earlier. Though, it should be noted, Trenton Thompson said he was told he’ll be starting Sunday.

Fitzpatrick is recovering from the hamstring injury sustained against the Jaguars, and Neal is dealing with a rib injury suffered against the Packers. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams also missed practice, once again, with an ankle injury.

Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth were both full participants. Johnson had a thumb injury that held him out of practice Wednesday, while Freiermuth began practicing yesterday after over a month of missed time with a hamstring injury. Cam Heyward was limited in practice, but this is to be the expected practice workload from Heyward as he continues to be weary of the groin injury he suffered in Week 1.

The full injury report is as follows: