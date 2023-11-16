Joe Burrow exits TNF in Week 11 with an injury, unable to grip the football

The Cincinnati Bengals traveled out to Baltimore in Week 11 for what felt like a critical divisional matchup that could force a shakeup in the divisional standings to put the Pittsburgh Steelers in the lead. Unfortunately for them, QB Joe Burrow was forced from the game with what was later announced as a wrist injury.

After wincing in pain following a touchdown pass to RB Joe Mixon, Burrow was evaluated in the blue medical tent. After he emerged, he attempted a throw on the sideline, but he was unable to grip it properly, and it fell to the ground.

A glimpse of what Joe Burrow is dealing with on what the team now says is a right wrist injury: pic.twitter.com/nOW3qR0RhR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

It’s unfortunate news for the quarterback, who was finally looking healthy after suffering a calf injury on the second day of training camp this offseason.

The Steelers will travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12, and though it’s an early assumption, based on the look on his face and inability to grip the football, the Steelers might just avoid Burrow altogether in Week 12.

This would be a monstrous break for the Steelers, particularly given how close the division is. They’ve already caught one break ahead of Week 11, set to face rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with starter Deshaun Watson having suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 10, it was announced Wednesday.

If Burrow’s unable to go, expect Jake Browning to get the start in his place as the only quarterback currently on the active roster. They’ve also got veteran A.J. McCarron stashed on the practice squad, who they can elevate.

Earlier in the game, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury and was subsequently ruled out. Just like that, through two quarters of this AFC North showdown, the entire landscape of this very tight division may have shifted dramatically.